Riyadh – Saudi Arabia-based Starvania Studios has secured an investment of $1.10 million from Merak Capital and Impact46, according to a press release.

The funding will contribute to accelerating Starvania Studios’ growth trajectory by developing high-quality, immersive console and PC games that reflect the studio’s broader creative vision.

It will also enhance the studio’s operational infrastructure and production pipelines, allowing it to scale more efficiently and sustainably.

Moreover, the investment will empower Starvania to attract and retain top-tier talent from Saudi Arabia’s rapidly maturing gaming ecosystem, while fostering global competitiveness.

Founded in 2022 by Meaad Aflah and Muslih Alzahrani, Starvania Studios won the prestigious Best Games Startup award at the MENA Games Industry Awards, solidifying its position as a creative force that brings original stories to global gamers.

Meaad Aflah, CEO and Co-founder of Starvania Studios, commented: "Our goal has always been to tell stories that feel both epic and deeply personal, experiences that explore unseen worlds and inspiring concepts.”

“With the backing of Merak Capital and Impact46, we now have the resources to expand our development pipeline, grow our team, and push creative boundaries,” Aflah mentioned.

Basmah Alsinaidi, Managing Partner at Impact46, added: “Starvania is building original worlds with the kind of focus and polish that makes a studio stand out on PC and console. It’s a strong signal of how far Saudi game development has come - and the ambition it can carry globally.”

It is worth highlighting that Saudi Arabia is rapidly positioning itself as a key player. Home to over 24 million gamers, representing around 67% of its population, the Kingdom boasts one of the most engaged gaming communities in the world.

