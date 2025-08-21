Riyadh - Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) has renewed and amended its Sharia-compliant banking facility with Gulf International Bank, valued at SAR 450 million.

The financing was obtained on 14 August 2025 and will remain valid until 27 April 2026, according to a bourse disclosure.

Meanwhile, the loan is secured by a promissory note covering the total limit and will be used to finance new project contracts as well as issue letters of credit and guarantees.

In July, MIS was awarded a SAR 86.67 million project contract by the Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC).

