In line with a growing trend in Dubai’s property sector, Binghatti Group’s newly launched asset management arm, Binghatti Capital, aims to tap into rising demand from investors and family offices for financial products, particularly private credit. The move aims to diversify access to alternative capital sources and strengthen the developer’s internal supply chain by lending to its long-standing subcontractors.

Binghatti Capital plans to deploy part of the $1 billion in Shariah-compliant funds it is targeting across two core strategies: real estate and private credit, CEO Katralnada Binghatti told Zawya in an interview.

“Capital formation is a major theme this year—and rightly so—because what we’re doing with Binghatti Capital is unprecedented in Dubai. This is the first time a real estate developer in the region has launched a platform like this.”

She said the company was launching three types of funds. The first two are real estate funds. One of them is a Single Development Fund, which allows investors to participate at the individual project level as limited partners, while Binghatti retains full equity control.

The other real estate fund is a Multi-Development Fund, a diversified fund pooling multiple real estate projects, offering broader exposure.

However, the centerpiece of Binghatti Capital’s strategy is its Private Credit Fund, which represents the lion’s share of its focus.

“We see tremendous potential for private credit—not just within our platform, but across the region,” Binghatti said.

Known for its rapid project execution, Binghatti attributes its speed to a vertically integrated model that spans land acquisition, capital structuring, and delivery. This structure has helped mitigate supply chain risks and drive efficiency. In fact, the company nearly matched its full-year 2024 revenue in just the first half of 2025.

Private credit, which Binghatti will primarily deploy as working capital, is expected to further enhance that operational efficiency.

“We're also exploring lending to third-party subcontractors—particularly those we've worked with for over 15 years and whose credit profiles we know intimately. That long-standing relationship gives us a strong ability to distinguish good credit from bad, which is crucial in this space,” said Binghatti.

By streamlining working capital and supporting trusted partners, Binghatti expects to see even faster construction cycles and potentially even stronger returns on investment.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

