DUBAI - Expand North Star, the world’s largest event for startups and investors, will mark its 10th edition from 12-15 October at Dubai Harbour.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the event celebrates a decade of advancing Dubai’s position as a global capital of the digital economy and a leading destination for innovators, investors, and pioneering tech enterprises, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

This year’s edition of Expand North Star marks the culmination of a remarkable journey since the event’s launch in 2016. The number of countries represented by exhibiting companies and participating investors rose from 39 in 2016 to over 100 in the 2024 edition.

In line with Expand North Star’s growing role as a gateway to promising investment opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors worldwide, the number of participating digital startups increased from 350 in 2016 to 1,800 in the 2024 edition, representing growth of 414 percent. Similarly, the number of investors rose from 150 to 1,200 during the same period, marking a 700 percent increase.

Reflecting the expanding scale of its activities, the number of speakers participating in the event surged from 25 in 2016 to 650 in last year’s edition.

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, stated, “Since its inception in 2016, Expand North Star has played a pivotal role in supporting Dubai’s vision of becoming a global centre for innovation and entrepreneurship in advanced technologies. Over the last years, this event has transformed into a strategic platform that empowers entrepreneurs and investors from around the world to explore growth opportunities in Dubai and contributes to shaping the global digital economy.”

Al Gergawi added, “Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is committed to building on the success of Expand North Star as it enters its tenth edition. We remain focused on continuing to attract the global tech community and showcasing Dubai’s competitive advantages as a leading destination for digital companies, as well as an ideal platform for connecting innovators, founders, startups, and global investors.”

Expand North Star plays a key role in shaping the future of investment and entrepreneurship across the digital industries.

With startups operating in every area of technology alongside venture capitalists and fund managers seeking high-potential opportunities, the event serves as a platform for showcasing ideas and early-stage ventures and securing the funding required for success, from launch through to initial funding rounds.

Expand North Star provides access to the tools, guidance, and networks needed to transform ideas into successful digital ventures. It also offers a clear roadmap to help turn ambition into reality.

The event equips entrepreneurs with specialised knowledge to scale their businesses internationally and unlock rapid expansion. It also offers insights into the strategies behind some of the world’s most successful digital ventures, while providing an exceptional opportunity to network with top global minds in technology and innovation.

The importance of Expand North Star is highlighted by the participation of 65 unicorn companies in last year’s edition, with a combined market value exceeding US$400 billion. The event also hosted the ‘YouthX Unipreneur’ programme, the UAE’s largest youth-focused initiative in the startup and innovation space.

The exhibition programme also featured pioneering experiences across various tech sectors, enriching visitors' knowledge in areas such as blockchain, fintech, marketing, deep tech, climate tech, artificial intelligence, and Web 3 technologies.

This year, entrepreneurs will once again have the opportunity to compete for funding of up to US$200,000 by participating in the Supernova Challenge, which provides the tools, guidance, and networks needed to transform innovative business ideas into thriving digital ventures.