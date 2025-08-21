Saudi Arabia’s Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Co (2P) has increased its credit line with Arab National Bank.

The listed firm signed a new financing deal with the lender, raising its facility to SAR 135 million ($35.9 million).

The company said it looks to boost its liquidity as it undertakes new ventures.

“[The funds are] to be utilised for new awarded projects [particularly for] issuing letters of guarantee, letters of credit and invoice financing,” it said.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com