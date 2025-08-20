The United States emerged as the top source of greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) in Saudi Arabia in the first half of 2025, accounting for 61 projects valued at $2.7 billion

American investment made up nearly one-third of both project count and capital investment in the first six months. Watch the Zawya video here:

