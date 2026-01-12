KUWAIT CITY - Liu Xiang, Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Kuwait, reaffirmed China’s commitment to being a reliable partner in Kuwait’s development, reflecting the saying, “The companion comes before the road.”

In an interview with Al-Akhbar TV on Monday evening, Xiang highlighted Kuwait’s strategic role in the Belt and Road Initiative, citing its advantageous geographical location and abundant energy resources, including both oil and solar power, which make Kuwait a natural partner for China.

Highlighting that a prominent example of this collaboration is the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project, Xiang explained that signing the contract for this project represents a major step in implementing the cooperation agreements witnessed by the leaders of both countries, thus expanding the scope of bilateral cooperation. This success is attributed to the direct guidance and support from the leadership of both countries. It resulted from extensive consultations and sustained, coordinated efforts by both sides.

Reciprocal visits by various government agencies and Chinese companies further reflected a serious commitment to turning agreements into tangible results that benefit the people of both China and Kuwait. Xiang expressed gratitude to the Kuwaiti government, noting that His Highness the Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah, led a ministerial follow-up committee that held around 40 weekly meetings, which is an unprecedented number reflecting a high level of responsibility and professionalism.

Xiang went on to explain that the Chinese side dealt with the project with the same diligence, carefully reviewing each step. Both sides are moving in the same direction and have achieved satisfactory results.

CCCC, which is the company executing the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project, has committed significant resources to making it a model of cooperation between China and Kuwait.

He expressed hope that both sides would continue to uphold the principles of sincere cooperation and mutual benefit to advance the project, support the diversified development of the Kuwaiti economy, and help realize the New Kuwait 2035 vision. Xiang stressed that Kuwait has been a center of trade since ancient times, with Kuwaiti ships, such as dhows

linking the East and West both commercially and culturally, adding that Kuwait’s vision aims to transform the country into a regional and global financial and commercial hub, attracting sustained investment and providing a favorable and encouraging environment for investors.

He emphasized that Mubarak Al- Kabeer Port is a crucial component of the New Kuwait 2035 vision and will enhance the country’s maritime transport capabilities, adding that the port is expected to play a significant role in regional and global trade, and serve as a launchpad for developing the northern economic zone, creating numerous opportunities and contributing to the diversification of Kuwait’s economy.

Xiang affirmed that economic and trade cooperation between the two countries has produced substantial results, noting that China has been Kuwait’s largest trading partner since 2015 and has risen from twelfth to second place in the rankings of foreign direct investment in Kuwait. He revealed that the Kuwait Investment Authority has opened its second overseas office in Shanghai and has increased its investments in China in recent years. Xiang highlighted the participation of Chinese companies in major Kuwaiti infrastructure and engineering projects, including the Central Bank of Kuwait building, Sabah Al-Salem University City, South Al-Mutlaa, and the Seventh Ring Road. In the same context, the Chargé d’Affaires noted that Chinese technology companies helped make Kuwait the first country in the Middle East to achieve full 5G network coverage and trained numerous specialists in information and communication technology. He also highlighted the growing popularity of Chinese cars in the Kuwaiti market. Regarding new projects and opportunities for expanding cooperation, Xiang stated that the new year marks the beginning of a new phase, adding that the cooperation agreements signed, witnessed by the leaders of both countries, cover renewable energy, wastewater treatment, waste recycling, and housing, and efforts must continue to ensure their implementation.

He expressed China’s aspiration to further deepen and expand practical cooperation with Kuwait and to encourage more efficient and reputable Chinese companies to operate in the Kuwaiti market, which will strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. Xiang noted that Kuwait provided significant support to China at the start of its reform and opening-up policies and was the first country in the Middle East to sign a cooperation agreement with China on the Belt and Road Initiative. He explained that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, China-Kuwait relations reached their most prosperous era, which reaffirms China’s firm commitment to the “One China” principle. China fully supports Kuwait in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The year 2026 will mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Kuwait, opening new opportunities for cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, wastewater treatment, waste recycling, and housing. During its next five-year plan, China will continue to expand high-level opening- up, promote bilateral investment, and implement the Belt and Road Initiative with high quality, creating even greater opportunities for cooperation with Kuwait.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2026, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

