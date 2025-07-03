Doha, Qatar: Snoonu has officially signed the contract for its new headquarters at Lusail Boulevard, spanning 8,429 sqm, in collaboration with Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company.

The newly designated Snoonu Innovation District will serve as more than a corporate office; it will become a hub for technological advancement, talent development, and cross-sector collaboration. Designed to reflect Snoonu’s dynamic identity, the district will bring together high-performing teams in an environment that inspires creativity and excellence.

Located in Lusail Boulevard, the new headquarters benefits from its prime position in Qatar’s visionary smart city, seamlessly connected to Doha. The district is designed to foster innovation with state-of-the-art infrastructure, making it an ideal environment for Snoonu to thrive and contribute to Qatar’s technological ecosystem.

“The new headquarters represents our commitment to building a future-ready Qatar,” said Snoonu CEO and founder Hamad Al-Hajri, “We are creating a space that fosters innovation, attracts global talent, and contributes to the country’s transformation into a regional and international technology hub.”

Designed to grow alongside Snoonu’s expanding operations, the new headquarters aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in advancing economic diversification and knowledge-based industries. The 8,429sqm space will be tailored to support scalable innovation, agile product development, and integrated teamwork.

Chief Development and Asset Management Officer – Qatar at Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company Eng. Fahad Abdullatif Al Jahrami, commented: “We are proud to welcome Snoonu to Lusail, as part of our ongoing efforts to attract leading national companies and support a progressive business environment in Qatar. This initiative contributes to the country’s pursuit of a diversified, sustainable economy built on knowledge and innovation, reinforcing Qatar’s position as a regional hub for technology and entrepreneurship.”

