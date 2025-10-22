Doha: As part of the ongoing collaboration between Qatar Chamber and Snoonu, a workshop was held on Sunday at the Chamber’s headquarters to present the Snoonu for Business initiative. The event was attended by Hamad Al Hajri, Founder and CEO of Snoonu, alongside representatives from various ministries and government entities.

The initiative aims to introduce government institutions and organizations to Snoonu’s innovative ecosystem of services, offering digital solutions in e-commerce, logistics, and payments that enhance efficiency and support Qatar’s digital transformation goals.

It also seeks to provide institutions with integrated employee benefits solutions, including digital vouchers, corporate incentives, e-wallets, and customized engagement programs designed to boost workplace satisfaction and connection.During the session, Al Hajri highlighted Snoonu’s corporate solutions that help enhance employee engagement and outlined new opportunities for collaboration with both public and private institutions to design tailored digital experiences for staff, partners, and customers; promoting stronger connections between sectors.

Al Hajri expressed his gratitude to Qatar Chamber for hosting the event and for its continuous support to the private sector, emphasizing that the Chamber remains a key partner in advancing Qatar’s business community.

He added that Snoonu’s transformation to Version 5.5 represents a major step in the company’s commitment to building Qatar’s most complete digital ecosystem, one designed to simplify people’s lives and empower business partners. The new version introduces a range of innovative services and features such as S+ Premium (for exclusive value and delivery perks), Genie AI (the intelligent shopping adviser), S-Laundry (a seamless pickup-and-delivery experience), and Business Manager (digital tools that improve efficiency and growth).

He further noted that Snoonu offers an integrated suite of digital solutions for employees in both the public and private sectors, enabling greater productivity and enhancing workplace environments in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the nation’s broader digital transformation agenda.

