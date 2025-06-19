UAE - Johnson Controls, the global leader in smart, healthy, and sustainable building solutions, has announced the regional launch of OpenBlue Workplace, a core solution within its comprehensive OpenBlue digital platform.

OpenBlue Workplace is an Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) and Facility Maintenance platform that helps organisations optimise real estate performance through intelligent space utilisation, asset management, workplace planning, and people-centric design.

It offers robust reporting and analytics capabilities to enhance operational agility and strategic decision-making, while integrating seamlessly with the broader OpenBlue ecosystem, including sensor-driven insights and smart building technologies, said the statement from Johnson Controls.

The debut in the UAE marks a strategic expansion into the Middle East, positioning Dubai as a launch hub for scalable workplace innovation, it stated.

According to Grand View Research, the Middle East and Africa smart building market was valued at $8.06 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $47.52 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%.

This growth signals strong regional demand for connected technologies that drive efficiency, elevate workplace experience, and support long-term sustainability goals, it added.

"Organizations in the Middle East are increasingly looking for ways to improve facility performance while enhancing the overall workplace experience," explained Devrim Tekeli, vice president & general manager, MEA, Johnson Controls.

"By launching OpenBlue Workplace in the UAE, using Dubai as a strategic springboard, we’re delivering an advanced, integrated solution that empowers businesses to make smarter decisions across their operations," he noted.

As a modular solution, OpenBlue Workplace is part of a broader ecosystem within the OpenBlue platform, which includes offerings such as OpenBlue Insights, OpenBlue Companion, OpenBlue Net Zero Advisor and Equipment Performance Advisor.

Together, these solutions enable end-to-end transformation of building environments - across energy use, productivity, operations, and occupant wellbeing. Built with cybersecurity and privacy by design, OpenBlue ensures that connected systems and data intelligence remain secure, scalable, and enterprise-ready, said Johnson Controls in its statement.

According to a recent study, clients adopting OpenBlue solutions have reported measurable outcomes, including up to 10% energy savings, 67% reduction in chiller maintenance, 7% rental premiums, a 155% return on investment, and payback periods as short as eight months.

These benefits reinforce OpenBlue Workplace’s ability to deliver both immediate value and long-term sustainability gains, it added.

Jamie Cameron, Vice President, Digital Commercial, said: "OpenBlue Workplace is a cornerstone of our vision to transform buildings through intelligent, connected systems. This solution is tailored for a future where adaptability, insight, and occupant-centric design define success. With Dubai leading digital adoption in the region, the UAE is the ideal launchpad."

The launch strengthens Johnson Controls’ global mission to reimagine building performance through smart, data-driven platforms that respond to evolving user needs.

"With OpenBlue Workplace, organizations gain a strategic toolset to manage space, people, equipment, and sustainability assets within a unified ecosystem—driving performance today and preparing for tomorrow," he added.

