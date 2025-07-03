Flawless, a Saudi digital platform offering AI-powered career guidance, has secured $1.50 million in a pre-seed funding round backed by a group of regional angel investors.

The investment will be used to advance the platform’s technology, enhance user experience, and expand the company’s growing team, according to a press release.

Founded by Shaimaa Alghamdi, Flawless integrates generative AI and social psychology insights to offer tailored career recommendations to individuals navigating professional transitions.

The platform originated as a blog in 2023 and transformed into a full-fledged digital startup in 2024, targeting unmet demand in the career support space.

In line with the economic development of Saudi Vision 2030, Flawless quickly scaled by identifying a gap in the market for intelligent, tech-driven career guidance.

The company aims to evolve its services and widen its reach across Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Alghamdi commented: “What began as a passion project is now a data-driven platform helping thousands make smarter career decisions. This funding validates our approach and gives us the fuel to scale responsibly and impactfully.”

