Common sense dictates that South African businesses hold onto their technology for as long as possible. In the face of turbulent market conditions and economic uncertainty, as well as the fact that they can represent a significant upfront capital investment, PC hardware needs to deliver as much value as possible and be capable of supporting modern business operations in the long term.

Werner Joubert, Commercial SYS business director (South Africa and SADC) at Asus

But what happens when that hardware starts to show its age?

Telltale signs and helpful tips

Upgrading hardware may feel like a grudge purchase in the moment, but the fact is that upgrading comes as a result of a company’s technology stack no longer being able to fully meet its digital and IT needs or is hurting its business activities or operations in an optimised manner.

Some of the signs that it’s time to upgrade your PC include:



- Outdated platforms: If your device is unable to run the latest versions of essential business platforms and applications, then it’s time to upgrade. A prime example of this is the upcoming end-of-life deadline for Windows 10, which is prompting many users to upgrade to devices that can run Windows 11.



- Application performance: As application workloads become more hardware-intensive, users may discover their older hardware cannot run them optimally. Apps may be slow to start up and run, negatively impacting business and users’ productivity.



- Multitasking: With businesses relying more and more on digital-first functions and processes, users may find themselves unable to carry out multiple tasks on their PCs at the same time, further impacting productivity and performance.



- Noise and heat: Constant noise from a PC’s fan signals the PC is generating a lot of heat, which can indicate that it is working overtime to carry out computational tasks.

That all said, businesses can also take steps to prolong the lifespan of their devices without having to outright replace them. This includes keeping the devices clean and free of dust, which can lead to overheating, regularly defragmenting and reformatting hard drives, keeping them in cool, dry working environments. Users should also adhere to optimised power and battery life management practices, while businesses can also upgrade components (if possible) such as Ram and storage.

A lifecycle well spent

With the help of a formal PC lifecycle policy, South African businesses can better manage the lifespan of their devices, starting with the initial purchase planning and ending with their decommissioning and ethical disposal.

This includes several important practices. For example, businesses should base the length of PC lifecycles on workloads and users’ needs. Not every organisation or user is equally reliant on their hardware, so businesses should deploy a uniform distribution system where possible, meaning they should procure and allocate devices based on groups’ and departments’ individual use cases (e.g. a programmer requires a PC with high advanced computational capabilities while a salesperson needs a PC with levels of portability and good battery life). By doing so, businesses can also track device warranties and oversee support options, ensuring everyone in the organisation remains connected and capable of fulfilling their digital responsibilities.

A lifecycle policy also creates the opportunity for businesses to integrate their technology into their organisation’s greater sustainability goals and objectives. Knowing when and how to replace PC hardware (i.e. e-waste) can align with businesses’ initiatives to lower their carbon footprints and minimise the impact of their operations on the environment.

Upgrade strategically to stay competitive, innovative, and agile

Never underestimate the impact of old or outdated hardware on business continuity, with devices unable to fully leverage the latest generation of enterprise applications (and that includes new technologies such as AI, which marks a turning point in multiple industries across South Africa) or process-intensive workloads. The result is not just a rig that’s slow to boot up, but a liability that hinders overall productivity and performance.

By keeping up to date and investing in capable, up-to-date hardware, local businesses can remain competitive in their respective industries, reinforce their ability to innovate using digital platforms and solutions, and be agile towards shifting consumer and market needs and expectations.



