Riyadh – Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company (solutions) registered SAR 807 million in net profit during the first half (H1) of 2025, up 0.12% from SAR 806 million in H1-24.

Revenues stood at SAR 5.72 billion in H1-25, higher by 2.59% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 5.58 billion, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 6.78 as of 30 June 2025, unchanged from H1-24.

Financials for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, solutions logged net profits valued at SAR 446 million, an annual drop of 1.54% from SAR 453 million.

The revenues climbed by 4.72% YoY to SAR 2.90 billion in Q2-25 from SAR 2.77 billion.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 net profits soared by 23.54% from SAR 361 million in Q1-25, while revenues grew by 2.76% from SAR 2.84 billion.

