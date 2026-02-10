Cairo - Nozha International Hospital generated year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 174.19 million in 2025, compared with EGP 117.66 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) grew to EGP 0.67 in the January-December 2025 period from EGP 0.45 in 2024, according to the financial results.

Revenues totaled EGP 525.48 million in 2025, which reflected an annual jump from EGP 432.41 million.

The EGX-listed company recorded EGP 818.33 million in total assets as of 31 December 2025, compared with EGP 659.58 million a year earlier.

Nozha International Hospital recently announced the board's approval to increase the issued and paid-up capital to EGP 300 million, in addition to disclosing details about the new branch which will be built in New Cairo.

