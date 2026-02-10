ABU DHABI - EMSTEEL on Tuesday announced its financial results for Full Year (FY) 2025, reporting revenues of AED8.9 billion for FY 2025, marking a 7 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

During 2025, EMSTEEL delivered strong operational results, increasing total steel sales volumes by 7 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Robust UAE market demand, combined with increased finished steel output, allowed for growth of sales volumes of finished steel products by 16 percent YoY to 3.3 million tonnes. Additionally, cement and clinker sales volumes rose by 8 percent YoY to 3.5 million tonnes.

EBITDA reached AED1.2 billion, up 34 percent YoY, with an EBITDA margin of 13.4 percent, compared to 10.7 percent in FY 2024. Increased sales volumes, coupled with optimisation initiatives and the continued efficient utilisation of production capacities, contributed to the improvement in the EBITDA margin.

EMSTEEL's net profit for FY 2025 amounted to AED481 million, up 23 percent compared to the same period last year. YoY growth is driven by strong operational performance.

The Emirates Steel division contributed AED8.0 billion in revenue, representing a 6 percent increase compared to FY 2024, and generated AED1.0 billion in EBITDA, up by 51 percent YoY.

The Emirates Cement division recorded AED944 million in revenue, reflecting 24 percent YoY growth, and generated AED172 million in EBITDA.

Within this division, the Pipes & Other segment during 2025 contributed AED187 million in revenue and generated AED42 million in EBITDA.

The Group completed the disposal of the Pipes & Other segment on 18th December 2025, and the resulting financial impact is reflected in the FY 2025 Group results.

As of 31st December 2025, the Group has further enhanced its net cash position to AED1.2 billion, compared to AED337 million as of 31st December 2024.

In Q4 2025, the Group’s revenue amounted to AED2.5 billion, in line with Q4 2024, while EBITDA expanded by 51 percent to AED372 million. This robust quarterly performance was primarily driven by higher sales volumes and increased margins.

“EMSTEEL’s strong performance in 2025 reflects the resilience of our business model, the strength of UAE market fundamentals, and our continued focus on long-term value creation," said Hamad Al Hammadi, Chairman of EMSTEEL. "The Group’s solid financial results, strengthened balance sheet, and disciplined capital allocation underscore our ability to grow sustainably while supporting national priorities."

He added that as a cornerstone of the UAE’s industrial ecosystem, EMSTEEL remains committed to advancing local manufacturing capabilities, enhancing supply chain resilience, and contributing meaningfully to the country’s economic diversification and net zero ambitions.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer of EMSTEEL, said, “FY 2025 was a defining year for EMSTEEL, marked by strong operational execution, margin expansion, and decisive progress on our strategic priorities. Our ability to deliver higher volumes, improved profitability, and a robust net cash position demonstrates the effectiveness of our optimisation initiatives and portfolio focus.”

“At the same time, we accelerated our transformation into a global leader in low-carbon steel and sustainable building materials, through targeted investments, breakthrough technologies, and landmark partnerships. Looking ahead, we remain focused on disciplined growth, innovation, and decarbonisation, while continuing to deliver long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders," he added.