Riyadh - The net profits attributable to shareholders of Al Yamamah Steel Industries Company reached SAR 37.61 million in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026.

The Q1-25/26 results were higher by 719.03% than SAR 4.59 million in Q1-24/25, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) grew to SAR 0.74 in the September-December 2025 period from SAR 0.09 in the corresponding period a year ago.

Revenues stood at SAR 498.20 million in the three-month period that ended on 31 December 2025, which signaled a 2.84% year-on-year (YoY) growth from SAR 484.44 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q1-25/26 net profits surged by 111.58% when compared with SAR 17.77 million in Q4-24/25, whereas the revenues rose by 23.41% from SAR 403.69 million.

During FY24/25, Al Yamamah Steel logged 15.70% YoY lower net profits after tax at SAR 59.69 million, compared with SAR 70.80 million.

