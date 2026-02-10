NAIROBI: The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.

EVENTS

State-owned ‍Ethiopian Airlines is due ‍to announce its half-year financial results. Kenya's central bank to announce its latest lending ​rate decision.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks advanced for a second day in early trading on Tuesday, led by an extended rally ⁠in Tokyo's benchmark after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's decisive election victory over the weekend.

WORLD OIL PRICES

Oil prices eased ⁠slightly on ‌Tuesday as traders gauged the potential for supply disruptions after U.S. guidance for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz kept attention squarely on tensions between Washington and Tehran.

SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS

The South African rand began the week firmer on Monday, boosted mainly by the renewed rise in its core export gold.

BOTSWANA ECONOMY

Botswana's economy is projected ⁠to grow this year after two successive ​years of contraction, but debt is expected to rise beyond the government's statutory ceiling because of another large budget deficit, its ‍finance minister said on Monday.

ETHIOPIA-ERITREA RELATIONS

Eritrea on Monday rejected accusations by Ethiopia that it was responsible for military aggression and was ​backing armed groups inside Ethiopian territory as "false and fabricated", calling the claims part of a hostile campaign by Addis Ababa.

WEST AFRICA OIL

West African crude oil differentials held steady on Monday.

IVORY COAST COCOA

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.263 million metric tons by February 8 since the start of the season on October 1, down 4.46% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

MOZAMBIQUE MINERALS

Mozambique's governmentis doing "everything that is required" to make sure that South32's Mozal aluminium smelter stays open, mineral resources and energy minister Estevao Pale said on Monday.

UGANDA POLITICS

Uganda's Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi condemned a military raid on ⁠opposition leader Bobi Wine's home last month, telling Reuters that the ‌popstar-turned-politician had not committed any crime and was free to return there.

REPUBLIC OF CONGO BOND

The Republic of Congo on Monday announced a tender offer for its outstanding 9.875% amortising notes due in 2032, according ‌to a notice ⁠on the London Stock Exchange.