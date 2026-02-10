Riyadh - Academy of Learning Company registered net profits attributable to shareholders worth SAR 14.24 million in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026.

The H1-25/26 net profits were higher by 18.12% than SAR 12.05 million in the same period a year earlier, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.16 in the six-month period that ended on 31 December 2025, compared with SAR 0.13 in H1-24/25.

Furthermore, the revenues jumped by 26.94% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 95.92 million in the July-December 2025 period from SAR 75.56 million.

Dividends Distribution

The company’s board members decided to distribute SAR 13.50 million cash dividends, equivalent to 10% of the SAR 135 million capital, for H1-25/26.

The Tadawul-listed company will pay out a dividend of SAR 0.10 per share for 135 million eligible shares.

Meanwhile, the eligibility and distribution dates will be 16 and 28 April 2026, respectively.

In September 2025, the board proposed increasing the company’s capital to SAR 135 million from SAR 90 million through bonus shares.

Source: Mubasher

