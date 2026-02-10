KUWAIT CITY - Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem confirmed the unprecedented surge in the project proposals of the ministry -- the most extensive since the establishment of Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP).

Al-Mukhaizeem made the statement at the inauguration of the National Day and Liberation Day celebrations of the ministry on Monday. He stressed the need to move beyond the current phase until all projects are completed, expressing his optimism that the commissioning of power plants will lead to increased production.

He said the last major project implemented in partnership with the private sector was the North Zour Power Plant-Phase One, signed in 2013, indicating that phases two and three, with a capacity equivalent to 150 percent of Phase One, were signed last week.

He revealed there are three projects currently under consideration -- Khairan Power Plant with a capacity of 1,800 megawatts, and Shagaya Zones One and Two, totaling 1,600 megawatts.

He expects these projects to be finalized within the next two months, while mentioning the collaboration with a State-owned company in the People’s Republic of China, with a production capacity of 3,200 megawatts, in addition to the Nuwaiseeb power plant project, which is expected to be the largest in the history of Kuwait.

He affirmed that KAPP already approved this project. He explained that electricity and water projects require tremendous efforts and years of work before becoming operational, emphasizing that the most important step is to start, especially since three additional projects are expected to be launched this year.

Regarding the National Day and Liberation Day celebrations, Al- Mukhaizeem said the occasion is a special national holiday, in which all sectors of the ministry participate.

The events include highlighting the achievements of the ministry’s engineers, along with a historical exhibition showcasing the evolution of equipment and technologies used over the decades, emphasizing the vital role of the ministry in providing essential services, which its staff works hard to deliver round the clock.

Meanwhile, Undersecretary of the ministry Dr. Adel Al-Zamil revealed that a study is underway to transform the ministry into an institution within a comprehensive legislative framework that aligns with best global practices. He added that a review of electricity and water consumption tariffs is being conducted, taking into account lowincome households. He expects both studies to be completed this year.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2026, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

