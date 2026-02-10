The dual-listed Americana Restaurants International has secured a 75‑year exclusive license to develop Malak Al Tawouk across the MENA region and CIS countries in addition to acquiring its franchisees in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Malak Al Tawouk was founded in Beirut in 1996 and has grown to more than 45 restaurants in Lebanon and 19 across the Middle East, establishing itself as a leading regional concept in addition to expanding internationally with stores in France and Canada.

The Arabic family‑owned Lebanese QSR brand will be joining Americana Restaurants’ portfolio through two strategic and complementary transactions, according to a press release.

The addition of this brand is expected to advance the growth strategy of Americana Restaurants, which is also listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), to expand its regional footprint.

Owners of Malak Al Tawouk, Joseph Saade, Alain Saade, and Joseph Ajoury, said: “Americana Restaurants brings unmatched operational expertise and regional scale.”

The owners added: “This partnership supports our ambition to expand thoughtfully across new markets while preserving the authentic experience and modern brand identity that our customers value. Their deep understanding of consumer preferences and commitment to excellence make them an ideal partner as we enter this next phase of growth.”

This step will further strengthen Americana Restaurants’ position as a food platform operator with a diverse portfolio of brands spanning multiple cuisines and dining occasions, while marking the listed company’s entry into the Arabic segment, one of the fastest‑growing categories in the region.

Moreover, the agreement covers 13 markets across the GCC, Levant, North Africa, and Central Asia regions.

Takeover Agreement

In parallel, Americana Restaurants also signed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in the current franchisees for Malak Al Tawouk in seven stores in the UAE as well as three branches in Saudi Arabia.

The existing franchisees of the two GCC states have annualized revenue of c. $21.10 million, pre-IFRS EBITDA of c. $2.30 million and net income of c. $1.70 million.

Meanwhile, the transaction to acquire the existing Malak Al Tawouk franchises is valued at $20.80 million (12.0x P/E multiple) and will be funded through internal cash reserves.

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Americana Restaurants, said: “The acquisition of Malak Al Tawouk is the first decisive step in Americana Restaurants’ diversification into Arabic cuisine and a clear expression of our growth ambition.”

Alabbar noted: “Rooted in Beirut, Malak Al Tawouk brings a 30-year legacy as a beloved ‘regional hero’ with good unit economics and deep cultural resonance.”

The Chairman concluded: “With our operating platform, capital strength and footprint across MENA and Kazakhstan we see a clear path to accelerated expansion and long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

Meanwhile, the takeover transaction of the franchisees is expected to be completed by the end of February 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and other approvals.

Following the acquisition transaction completion, Americana Restaurants will focus on integration and regional scale up, with the new-added brand expected to become a cornerstone of the listed company’s growth journey and a key driver of shareholder value.

It is worth noting that Americana Restaurants recently announced the 2025 financial performance, which indicated a net profit of $219.10 million and revenue of $2.50 billion. The company inaugurated 216 gross new stores in 2025, which brought the total store count to 2,749 restaurants across 12 markets.

