Egypt - Ahmed El-Sobky, Chairperson of Egypt’s General Authority for Healthcare and supervisor of the Universal Health Insurance Project, met on Sunday with Gehan El-Emary, Chairperson and Managing Director of Novartis Egypt, to follow up on the progress of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in February.

The MoU, which aims to enhance cancer care, broaden cardiology collaboration, and promote medical training, has seen significant developments, according to an official statement from the Authority.

El-Sobky highlighted the authority’s goal to transform the Aswan Oncology Center into a leading regional and research hub for cancer treatment, with the involvement of international partners, including Novartis. During the meeting, El-Sobky extended a formal invitation to Novartis officials to visit the center and explore potential areas for further collaboration on-site.

The meeting also focused on efforts to modernize clinical protocols for heart disease and breast cancer, alongside expanding training programs for healthcare providers in line with global best practices. El-Sobky emphasized the importance of increasing the number of physicians benefiting from these programs in partnership with Novartis to strengthen healthcare delivery across Egypt.

In addition, the two sides discussed the possibility of launching a certified digital training platform designed to equip family doctors with the tools and skills necessary to manage non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and chronic heart conditions. They also explored innovative strategies to raise public health awareness and ensure continuity of care in underserved areas.

Gehan El-Emary expressed pride in the growing partnership between Novartis and the General Authority for Healthcare, noting the tangible successes achieved through their joint initiatives. She reaffirmed Novartis’s ongoing commitment to expanding its collaboration with the Authority, particularly in the areas of early detection, cancer care, cardiology, and chronic disease management.

