Egypt’s Seha Healthcare Group has earmarked 250 million Egyptian pounds ($5.3 million) to invest in the expansion its hospital network till 2030, the company’s chairman Mohamed Azab told Zawya Projects.

Azab said the privately-owned company currently owns and operates four hospitals in Egypt and aims to grow its portfolio to six hospitals by 2030 under an ongoing expansion plan. The group’s total bed capacity is expected to reach 500 beds by the end of the decade.

Seha invested EGP 50 million in 2025 and intends to deploy the remaining EGP 200 million through 2030, he added.

As part of its growth strategy, the company is also negotiating a hospital management contract in Assiut Governorate, with a formal announcement expected soon.

Azab noted that Egypt faces a significant shortage of hospital beds. The country has roughly 130,000 beds, while the healthcare sector requires at least 200,000 to meet current and future demand.

(1 US Dollar = 47.57 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

