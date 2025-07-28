Alternative investment firm Investcorp Capital has appointed Sana Khater as new CEO, effective September 1.

Khater has worked 35 years in C-Suite positions across listed and private companies, including Aldar, where she served as the Executive Director of Finance, prior to which she was with the Abu Dhabi-listed investment management company Waha Capital for 10 years. She left Waha Capital as the CFO.

Khater has also worked in Kuwait, with NBK Capital, and the National Bank of Kuwait as CFO.

Khater succeeds Mohamed Aamer at the Abu Dhabi-listed Investcorp Capital.

Investcorp Capital, founded by Investcorp Group, has approximately $55 billion in AUM, according to its website.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

