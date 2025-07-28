Saudi Arabia-based Canadian Medical Center Co. (CMC) has sought the approval from regulatory authorities to transition to the main market of Tadawul (Saudi Exchange).

CMC shares debuted on the Saudi parallel market Nomu in August 2021.

This past year, CMC has signed contracts with several projects backed by the $1.5 trillion Saudi sovereign investor, the Public Investment Fund, including a 93.67-riyal ($25 million) contract in May with the Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden).

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com