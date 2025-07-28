Riyadh – The net profits of Mobile Telecommunication Company Saudi Arabia (Zain KSA) hit SAR 220 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual leap of 27.90% from SAR 172 million.

The Saudi group generated revenues amounting to SAR 5.34 billion in H1-25, higher by 5.05% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 5.08 billion, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 0.24 as of 30 June 2025, up from SAR 0.19 in H1-24.

Financials for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Zain KSA achieved net profits valued at SAR 127 million, marking a 20.95% YoY jump from SAR 105 million in Q2-24.

The revenues witnessed a 3.99% rise to SAR 2.65 billion in Q2-25, compared to SAR 2.55 billion a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 net profits surged by 36.55% from SAR 93 million in Q1-25, while revenues declined by 1.33% from SAR 2.69 billion.

