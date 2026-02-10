Riyadh - Edarat Communication and Information Technology Company (Edarat Group) reported SAR 36.34 million in net profit attributable to shareholders during 2025.

The net income last year was higher by 47.35% than SAR 24.66 million in 2024.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 7.22 in the January-December 2025 period from SAR 4.90 in the corresponding period of 2024, according to the financial results.

The revenues of Edarat Group reached SAR 192.35 million as of 31 December 2025, which reflected an 83.96% year-on-year (YoY) surge from SAR 104.56 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

