Salalah – Dhofar is witnessing increased commercial activity across its markets and shopping centres during the 2025 khareef season, driven by a surge in visitor numbers. The uptick in tourism is supporting the local economy and strengthening both the retail and hospitality sectors.

Shoppers are turning out in large numbers at traditional markets and modern malls. Retailers of handicrafts and local delicacies are reporting brisk business, alongside high demand for restaurants, cafes, hotels and leisure services.

Small and medium-sized enterprise owners say the season presents a key opportunity to boost sales and visibility. They emphasised the importance of promoting national products to meet the expectations of a diverse tourist base.

Nour bint Ali al Yafaei, owner of Bint al Janoub, said her business draws on more than three decades of experience in producing incense and perfumes using Dhofari ingredients. “We opened our first branch in 2020 in Salalah and the second in Al Hafa in 2024 to meet growing demand, especially during khareef when tourists seek out gifts,” she said.

Tourists and residents agree that the khareef season has helped transform Dhofar into a vibrant commercial hub. Hilal bin Khalaf al Shariqi said local enterprises enrich the tourism experience and called for institutional support to ensure their growth.

“The best thing about the Hafa Beach Market is the blend of heritage and modernity,” said visitor Abdullah bin Salem al Ghaithi. “Perfumes, incense, sweets and handicrafts occupy the space creating a unique atmosphere, with light rain adding to the charm.”

Majid bin Abdullah al Shariqi observed an increase in demand for seasonal clothing and tropical fruits such as coconut, papaya, pomegranate, banana and mango, as well as camping and travel supplies. He said khareef marks a major shift in local trade patterns.

Abdullah bin Amer al Aisaei, a visitor from the UAE, said the quality of local products and the organisation of Salalah’s markets, especially the Hafa Beach Market, stand out. He praised the clarity of pricing and oversight by local authorities. “But above all, it’s the cool, pleasant weather that makes Dhofar a unique destination at this time of year.”

