“Qatar welcomed 5.1 million guests from around the world, enjoying exceptional experiences and creating unforgettable memories through the rich atmosphere and diverse events offered by Qatar Calendar throughout the year,” Qatar Tourism said in a statement.

Iconic destinations such as Lusail City, Katara Cultural Village, the National Museum of Qatar, and the country’s pristine beaches continued to attract strong interest, while traditional souqs and desert experiences offered an authentic glimpse into local culture.

The hosting of international sports tournaments, exhibitions, conferences, and cultural festivals further boosted arrivals, reinforcing Qatar’s position as a hub for global events.

The year 2025 witnessed a remarkable surge in major events in Qatar, as it hosted a diverse lineup of international sporting competitions, cultural and artistic festivals, as well as entertainment and family-oriented activities that attracted visitors of all ages and interests.

Among the major sporting highlights was the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, which brought together leading Arab football teams in World Cup stadiums, delivering an electric fan atmosphere and world-class organisation.

Motorsport also took center stage with the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit, further strengthening Qatar’s standing in global racing, alongside the Qatar Grand Prix for MotoGP, one of the most prestigious rounds of the world championship featuring elite riders.

On the domestic front, National Sports Day in February saw widespread participation, with sporting and community events held across the country, promoting healthy lifestyles and social engagement.

Cultural and artistic events continued to flourish throughout the year, attracting large number of visitors.

