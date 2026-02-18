Bahrain's Tourism Minister Fatima Al Sairafi said the tourism sector now constitutes seven per cent of the kingdom's total GDP.

“The World Tourism Index report issued in January 2026 showed that Bahrain ranked third in the Middle East for visitor growth in 2025 compared with 2024, achieving an 11 per cent increase,” she told a Parliament session, according to a report in Gulf Daily News, our sister publication.

“This reflects tangible progress resulting from close co-operation between government entities and our private-sector partners.”

Since the launch of the tourism strategy in 2022, 23 new four- and five-star hotels have been developed, a clear sign of investor confidence in the Bahrain market, she said.

“Tourism in Bahrain is no longer only regional – it is international,” Al Sairafi said. “We have partnerships with more than 100 travel agents and are targeting markets such as the GCC, China, the UK, India and Germany. Bahrain is promoting itself independently, but also as part of a joint ‘one Gulf destination’ vision.”

She highlighted growing momentum in business tourism, conferences and exhibitions, particularly at Exhibition World Bahrain, alongside festivals, coastal tourism, beaches, heritage attractions and diverse tourism products.

On tourist guides, Al Sairafi said Bahrainis account for more than 70pc of licenced guides and that licences for nationals are issued free of charge.

“We are reviewing the decision regulating the profession to further strengthen the priority for national competencies, while also considering the needs of some markets that require specialised languages and expertise,” she added.

Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa said developing aviation and tourism is a ‘cornerstone for strengthening the national economy and creating quality jobs for citizens’.

“Airports are the front door of any country, and aviation directly supports economic growth, global connectivity and employment,” he said. “Bahrain’s aviation ecosystem is among the oldest in the region, with a history of more than 75 years, giving us strong accumulated expertise despite intense regional competition.”

He announced the launch of the National Aviation Strategy 2026-2030, built on four main pillars, including integrated development of the airport, services, legislation, supply chains and logistics – not airlines alone.

Dr Shaikh Abdulla confirmed that Bahrain has succeeded in attracting AirAsia, Asia’s largest low-cost carrier, to establish a regional base in the kingdom after strong regional competition.

“AirAsia is the size of seven airlines combined, carrying tens of millions of passengers. This gives Bahrain the edge we need,” he said. “We also expect several aircraft to be registered in Bahrain in the coming years, which will boost air traffic, tourism and job opportunities.”

He added that agreements have been signed with specialised companies in aircraft maintenance, logistics and air cargo, including the establishment of advanced maintenance hangars, alongside efforts to attract e-commerce and freight companies.

On maritime connectivity, Dr Shaikh Abdulla said work is under way to enhance cruise and marine tourism and to develop sea transport services to improve safety and passenger experience.

