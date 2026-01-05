The number of tourists visiting Khasab Port in the Musandam Governorate, Oman, during the winter season reached 35,073 as of mid-December 2025.

These visitors arrived via 27 cruise ships, with expectations for a further increase in both tourist numbers and vessel arrivals during the remaining months of the 2025/2026 winter season, reported ONA.

By comparison, the previous winter season recorded 63,781 tourists arriving via 45 cruises from various Gulf, Arab, European, and Asian countries.

Meanwhile, the Wilayat of Diba has welcomed 96,652 tourists since the start of the current winter season across 2,337 marine trips dedicated to recreation, sightseeing, fishing, and diving, following a 2024 winter season that saw 133,649 tourists and 2,861 trips.

Salah Al Farsi, Director of the Heritage and Tourism Department in Musandam, stated that the governorate is witnessing a high influx of visitors from within Oman and abroad during the winter season, which runs from November 2025 to the end of April 2026.

He added that the region receives great attention due to its archaeological, natural, and tourism assets, making it a premier destination for sea and land sports, adventure tourism, mountain climbing, and exploring caves and valleys.

He also highlighted the ongoing cooperation with the Office of the Governor of Musandam to organise various entertainment, heritage, and cultural activities throughout the season as part of the "Musandam Winter" events.

Regarding infrastructure, the Director noted that the governorate currently has 13 hotel establishments, including hotels, apartments, guest houses, and green inns, providing a total of 470 rooms.

Several major projects are also currently under implementation.