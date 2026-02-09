Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran Group) has invited expression of interest (EoIs) from experienced contractors to provide design and construction services for its sustainable eco-tourism project - Ras Al Shajar - in the sultanate's Qurayat region.

Spanning a 3.4 sq km area, Ras Al Shajar features a mix of mountain and coastal ecosystems. It aims to preserve rich biodiversity, featuring a 41-m Sky Tower for wildlife viewing, an indoor experience centre and eco-friendly hospitality facility, Natural Adventure Park.

It will feature guided 4x4 tours, electric self-drive rentals, hiking and biking trails as well as premium wildlife encounters. The upgraded arrival centre will support ticketing, merchandise sales, and educational experiences, creating diverse revenue streams and a holistic visitor journey.

For the key project, Omran has set specific eligibility criteria for bidders, requiring demonstrated experience of providing design and construction services for projects of such scale.

The scope of work for the winning bidder includes detailed design across all disciplines, authority co-ordination, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning and final handover, in compliance with all applicable regulations and standards.

Being designed as a sustainable eco-tourism project, Omran said a key highlight will be its tower featuring an 81-sq-m deck for panoramic views of wild animals in their natural habitat.

It will also boast a 250-sq-m Nature Sanctuary Experiential Centre featuring interactive exhibits on local flora and fauna. The area is known for supporting various species, including endangered wildlife, and a wide range of plant species.

This premium eco-tourism project is part of a broader initiative by the Omran Group to enhance Oman’s tourism landscape, often in conjunction with other projects like Wadi Shab and Majlis Al Jinn.

The project serves as a key initiative to boost adventure tourism while maintaining environmental sustainability, offering visitors an immersive experience in Oman's natural environment, said the statement.

The deadline for submitting the bids has been set at March 14, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

