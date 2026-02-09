The number of visitors to Wakan Village in the Wilayat of Nakhal, South Al Batinah Governorate, Oman reached 39,976 last year, 2025, compared to 36,759 in 2024.

Visitors came from various nationalities, both from within and outside of Oman, reported ONA.

This increase is attributed to the village's touristic standing, which offers a variety of experiences such as walking on the agricultural path and ancient mountain trails that have become a destination for adventurers from around the world.

Dr Al Mu’atasim Al Hilali, Director of the Heritage and Tourism Department in South Al Batinah Governorate, stated that Wakan Village recorded a qualitative leap in its total annual visits.

The number rose from 35,302 visitors in 2023 to 39,976 in 2025.

He attributed this to the moderate and cool weather, which contributes to attracting tourists to view natural scenes such as the apricot and plum blossom season, which typically begins at the end of winter (between January and February). During this time, the village is adorned with white and pink colours, creating a rare natural spectacle.

He added that other factors contributing to the influx of visitors to the village, especially during official holidays and weekends, include the grape harvest season and the low temperatures during winter due to the village's great elevation (approximately 2000 meters above sea level), attracting lovers of cold climates.

Furthermore, mountain hiking is popular, and winter is considered the ideal season to climb the 700 steps leading to the village summit. In summer, the physical exertion is strenuous due to the sun, whereas in winter, walking amidst the agricultural terraces is enjoyable.

He explained that the most attractive feature in winter, specifically from late January to February, is the season when apricot and plum trees blossom, covering the village in bright white.

This rare scene resembles cherry blossom, or sakura in Japan, attracting thousands of photographers and tourists.

He clarified to Oman News Agency that the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is currently working on developing and securing mountain paths with guardrails and rest areas, and supporting the establishment of guesthouses (heritage lodges) by the local community.

The Ministry aims to transform old houses into productive tourism projects.

He added that there is ongoing cooperation between the Heritage and Tourism Department and relevant authorities in the governorate. T

his includes collaboration with the South Al Batinah Governorate Office to expand and improve car parking and provide basic services such as information centres.

They also offer consultations to the village residents on how to transform their farms and houses into organised tourist attractions and promote them to feature the village as a main destination on the tourism map of South Al Batinah Governorate.

Additionally, there is a study for implementing a cable car project or alternative transportation means to reduce traffic congestion when ascending to the village (as a proposed future project).

There is also cooperation with the Royal Oman Police during peak periods to regulate traffic flow.

It is worth noting that Wakan Village in is one of the tourist attractions in South Al Batinah Governorate due to its cool climate in winter and moderate weather in summer.

Its climate is similar to other high-altitude areas in the Western Hajar Mountain range, which helps the residents leverage weather conditions for agriculture.

Its agricultural crops are diversified throughout the year, particularly crops that thrive in areas with moderate summer weather, such as apricot, pomegranate, plum, walnut and grape trees.

