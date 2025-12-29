The IMARC Group's latest research publication, "GCC Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2025-2033 estimates the market to reach $138.06 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025-2033.

The region's strategic position, robust aviation infrastructure, and liberalized visa regimes have positioned GCC nationals as highly sought-after tourist demographics. The GCC outbound travel and tourism market share continues to expand as travelers increasingly demonstrate a preference for premium experiences, cultural immersion, and wellness journeys.

Multiple interconnected factors propel the GCC outbound travel and tourism market trends forward, from the proliferation of budget carriers and digital booking platforms to an emphasis on experiential travel and wellness tourism.

The expansion of low-cost carrier networks has fundamentally democratized international travel for GCC populations, making outbound tourism accessible to middle-income families. Budget airlines operating from Gulf hubs have proliferated routes connecting secondary cities across Asia, Europe, and Africa, offering competitive fares that lower barriers to international travel. This aviation revolution has particularly benefited younger demographics and expatriate communities, enjoying unprecedented mobility and destination choice.

Major GCC airports have transformed into world-class hubs featuring extensive route networks, efficient transit facilities, and competitive pricing, facilitating seamless international travel. Modern airport terminals with superior passenger amenities have elevated the entire travel experience, encouraging more frequent trips among Gulf residents.

Online booking platforms have empowered GCC travelers with unprecedented control over travel arrangements, enabling direct price comparisons, service reviews, and customer feedback across multiple providers. This transparency has intensified competition while enhancing consumer confidence in digital transactions.

A significant development supporting market growth is the Unified GCC Tourist Visa, which will allow seamless travel across all six member states—UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain—under a single digital application.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

