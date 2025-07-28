Riyadh – SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company achieved net profits at SAR 2.04 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual leap of 32.21% from SAR 1.54 billion.

Revenues hit SAR 6.36 billion in H1-25, up 22.46% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 5.19 billion, according to the interim consolidated financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 4.29 at the end of June 2025 from SAR 3.25 in H1-24.

Results for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the net profits witnessed a 50.35%% YoY hike to SAR 1.06 billion, compared to SAR 705 million.

The revenues climbed by 22.83% to SAR 3.28 billion in the three-month period that ended on 30 June 2025 from SAR 2.67 billion a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 net profits jumped by 7.61% from SAR 985 million in Q1-25, while revenues grew by 6.92% from SAR 3.07 billion.

