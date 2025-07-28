Abu Dhabi – Apex Investment Company logged net profits after tax amounting to AED 71.59 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to AED 23.01 million in H1-24.

The ADX-listed firm posted revenues worth AED 399.86 million as of 30 June 2025, an annual plunge from AED 425.23 million, according to the financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) grew to AED 0.020 in H1-25 from AED 0.006 during the same period in 2024.

Financials for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the company’s net profits hiked to AED 97.19 million from AED 18.74 million a year earlier, while the revenues shrank to AED 203.45 million from AED 229.91 million.

The basic EPS stood at AED 0.027 in the three-month period that ended on 30 June 2025, up from AED 0.005 in Q2-24.

As of 31 March 2025, Apex Investment turned to net losses valued at AED 25.59 million, against net profits worth AED 4.27 million in Q1-24.

