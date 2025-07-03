Nvidia was on track to become the most valuable company in history on Thursday, with the chipmaker's market capitalization reaching $3.915 trillion as Wall Street doubled down on optimism about AI.

Shares of the leading designer of high-end AI chips were up 2% at $160.4 in morning trading, giving the company a higher market capitalization than Apple's record closing value of $3.915 trillion on December 26, 2024.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, California; Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru and Carolina Mandl in New York; Editing by Dawn Kopecki and Matthew Lewis)