Riyadh – Alkhabeer Capital, a financial institution specializing in Sharia-compliant financial services and brokerage services, has collaborated with AWRAAQ Digital to launch a cutting-edge Block Trade Negotiation System, according to a press release.

The newly integrated platform enables institutional and high-net-worth investors to negotiate large-scale transactions securely within private digital negotiation rooms, minimizing market impact and optimizing execution quality.

The strategic partnership underscores Alkhabeer Capital’s ongoing digital transformation journey and its commitment to enhancing execution efficiency, confidentiality, and compliance in block trade transactions.

The CEO of Alkhabeer Capital, Ahmad Saud Ghouth, said: “Our partnership with AWRAAQ Digital reflects our vision for innovation and digital transformation.”

Ghouth added: “This system represents a qualitative leap in the execution quality of block trade negotiations and reinforces our position as a leading provider of advanced trading solutions.”

Meanwhile, Khalid Alruwaili, the CEO of AWRAAQ Digital, said: “We are proud to align our platform with Alkhabeer Capital’s systems, paving the way for a unique technical solution that enhances the efficiency of block trades and supports the development of Saudi Arabia’s financial market.”

This initiative marks a significant advancement in Alkhabeer Capital’s digital roadmap and reflects its commitment to delivering advanced trading experiences in line with the highest regulatory and confidentiality standards.

Alkhabeer Capital offers investment products and solutions in private equity, financial markets, and real estate investments, in addition to offering investment banking and brokerage services.

Earlier in 2025, Alkhabeer Capital entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Fasanara Capital, a $5 billion global asset manager specializing in technology-enabled credit solutions.

