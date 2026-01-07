MSCI said on Tuesday it will not proceed with a proposal ‍to exclude ‍digital asset treasury companies, or DATCOs, from ​its indexes, but will launch a broader consultation on how ⁠non-operating companies should be treated.

MSCI said it would maintain the ⁠existing treatment of companies ‌on its preliminary list of DATCOs, defined as those whose digital asset holdings account ⁠for 50% or more of total assets.

That means Strategy will remain in the firm's global benchmarks for now.

Shares of Strategy rose around 6% in after-market ⁠trading. The stock slumped ​about 47.5% in 2025.

"MSCI confirmed Digital Asset Treasury Companies will remain in ‍MSCI Indexes for the Feb 2026 review. A strong outcome ​for neutral indexing and economic reality," Strategy said in a post on X.

MSCI said that feedback from investors showed concern that some DATCOs share characteristics with investment funds.

"Distinguishing between investment companies and other companies that hold non-operating assets, such as digital assets, as part of their core operations rather than for investment purposes requires further research ⁠and consultation with market participants," MSCI said ‌in the statement.

"For instance, assessing index eligibility across a range of these types of entities may ‌require additional ⁠inclusion assessment criteria, such as financial-statement-based or other indicators."

(Reporting by Prakhar ⁠Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)