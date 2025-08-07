Savola Group, Saudi Arabia’s largest food products company, reported a 22% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit for Q2 2025 to 105.7 million riyals ($28 million), as reduced contributions from associates offset a decline in finance costs.

The result came in below analysts’ average estimate of SAR 114 million, according to data from LSEG.

In 2024, Savola undertook several one-off transactions — including a rights issue, capital reduction, distribution of its stake in Almarai, debt repayment, and the divestment of its Iran operations.

Excluding the impact of these transactions from the prior-year quarter, the company said the current quarter’s net profit represents an improvement of SAR 112 million over a net loss of SAR 6.3 million in Q2 2024.

Revenue for the quarter rose 18% YoY to SAR 6.06 billion, driven by stronger sales in the retail segment.

For the first half of 2025, Savola posted a net profit of SAR 295 million, marking a 39% decline from the same period last year, excluding the share of profit from Almarai.

