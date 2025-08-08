Mubasher Capital, the Egyptian financial services company, is planning to launch a fund mimicking the low-volatility index, EGX35-LV, according to Ehab Rashad, the company's vice chairman.

The Egyptian Exchange launched a new low-volatility index, EGX35-LV on August 3, 2025. The index includes approximately 35 companies across 13 sectors, among the most liquid companies in the market, but with lower price volatility.

"We’ve already spoken with them (the Exchange)... waiting for the dollar fund to be launched, then I’ll immediately move to the LV35,” Rashad told Zawya Arabic.

The company has recently submitted the prospectus for its dollar-denominated fund - which is its first in this sector - to the Financial Regulatory Authority, according to Rashad. He preferred not to disclose the fund's size pending the authority's approval.

Mubasher Capital in Egypt has an equity fund and a fixed-income fund, and it recently completed the subscription for its third fund, which will specialize in gold investments.

Mubasher Capital's Egyptian arm was founded in 2018 and operates in securities trading, managing investment funds and financial portfolios. It is part of the Mubasher Group in Bahrain, which was founded in 2007, according to official data.

