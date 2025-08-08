The UAE-based Dana Gas PJSC, the region’s largest private sector natural gas company, reported a second-quarter net profit of $30 million, down from $34 million a year earlier.

The decline was primarily attributed to lower realised hydrocarbon prices and production drops in Egypt.

The Q2 profit came in below analysts’ mean estimate of $39 million, according to LSEG data.

Quarterly revenue plunged to $73 million, compared to $267 million in the same period last year.

For the first half of 2025, Dana Gas posted a net profit of $73 million, marking a 1% increase year-on-year.

Revenue for H1 stood at $171 million, down from $190 million in H1 2024.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Bindu Rai)

