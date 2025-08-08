As part of its strategic push into Dubai’s ‘affordable luxury’ segment, Majid Developments recently launched its second residential project, Arlington Park, located in the Dubai Land Residence Complex.

The move follows last year’s successful market entry of the company’s first project, Mayfair Gardens, in Jumeirah Garden City. Both projects are part of a five-project portfolio worth approximately AED 500 million ($136 million).

“Dubai has one of the most dynamic real estate markets in the world, consistently attracting strong demand from investors and end-users alike,” said Mansoor Majid, CEO of Majid Developments. “The overwhelming investor interest during the EOI phase for Mayfair Gardens and Arlington Park is a clear indicator of market demand and a validation of our strategic entry into real estate development.”

Mayfair Gardens, which broke ground in August 2024, is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2026. The main contractor is CJ Tec Contracting.

The construction of Arlington Park started in June 2025 and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027. A shoring contractor has been appointed to handle excavation and dewatering for the project’s two basement levels.

With Mayfair Gardens and Arlington Park accounting for 50 percent of the target investment of $136 million, the company is on track to launching the remaining three projects, Mansoor noted.

Majid Developments’ COO Mustafa Majid said the company owns land adjacent to Mayfair and Arlington Park projects, presenting an opportunity to launch follow-up developments tentatively named Mayfair 2 and Arlington 2.

“We are also exploring locations such as Dubai Islands and Bu Kadra for future projects,” he disclosed.

Affordable luxury

Majid Developments entered the UAE real estate development sector in 2024, leveraging over 20 years of experience in construction and contracting across the UAE, Turkey, and Afghanistan.

According to Mansoor, the company is responding to demand for smart, connected communities that include amenities like gyms, co-working spaces, landscaped areas, and wellness facilities - in a single location and within an accessible price range.

“The challenge for us is to offer all these amenities at an affordable price,” he said. “We have addressed this challenge through curated design, global sourcing of premium materials and competitive pricing.”

Elaborating further, Mansoor said the company prioritises sourcing materials before finalising project designs.

“This process is technically complex, especially when dealing with premium materials. For instance, high-quality materials from Italy can range in price from $50 to $700. Despite the price variation, Italy maintains strict quality controls across all factories, ensuring consistent standards throughout the supply chain. Our challenge lies in selecting the right material at the right price and importing it to our region.

“Another technical consideration is furniture design. Importing finished furniture products from Italy is costly due to high shipping expenses. Instead, we source premium textiles from Italy and manufacture the furniture locally in Dubai. This approach is not only cost-efficient but also allows greater flexibility in design. By combining world-class quality with local production, we deliver what we call ‘affordable luxury’.

“By ‘affordable luxury’, we mean offering a lifestyle that reflects the public’s image of luxury at a price point that’s both accessible and sustainable for long-term living,” added Mustafa.

The company also offers pricing below the market average, coupled with highly flexible payment plans that exceed those typically available from other developers.

“Overall, we believe our offering exceeds market standards,” he concluded.

(Reporting by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

