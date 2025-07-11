Dubai, UAE: Majid Developments has announced the official launch of Arlington Park, a new residential community located in the heart of Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC). Building on the success of its debut project, Mayfair Gardens in Jumeirah Garden City, this launch reinforces Majid Developments’ growing presence in Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape.

As Dubai’s property market continues to attract strong investor interest and meet rising demand from end-users, Majid Developments has positioned itself as a forward-thinking, design-led developer focused on delivering premium residential experiences. With a boutique approach, the company emphasizes high-value locations, contemporary architecture, and amenity-rich living environments that cater to both lifestyle and investment priorities.

Arlington Park exemplifies this ethos. Designed to blend smart space planning with modern comfort, the project comprises 140 residential units, offering a selection of studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. Available in both fully furnished and semi-furnished formats, the residences feature elevated finishes and carefully curated interiors. Residents will enjoy a suite of premium amenities including an infinity pool, state-of-the-art gym, sauna, co-working space and dedicated game room, designed to support both wellness and recreation.

In a clear demonstration of its execution-first mindset, Majid Developments broke ground on Arlington Park on June 19, 2025, signalling a strong commitment to delivery before launching sales to the public. This proactive milestone underscores the company’s confidence in the project and its readiness to build with pace and precision.

During the EOI (Expression of Interest) phase, Arlington Park attracted overwhelming demand, with early indicators suggesting the entire project is effectively committed ahead of official sales release. This response affirms both the strength of the product offering and the growing reputation of Majid Developments in Dubai’s competitive residential sector.

“Arlington Park reflects our dedication to creating lasting value through thoughtfully designed homes that enhance the quality of community living,” said Mansoor Majid, CEO of Majid Developments. “In a fast-evolving city like Dubai, our focus remains on delivering purpose-driven projects that are sustainable, investor-smart, and deeply attuned to the needs of the modern resident.”

Mustafa Majid, COO of Majid Developments, added: “From day one, we’ve committed ourselves to creating homes that feel considered, comfortable, and connected. Arlington Park is a continuation of that mission - a community where design, location, and lifestyle converge to deliver real, long-term value. As COO, I’m proud of the operational precision and market insight that went into shaping this project from the ground up.”

With a leadership team that brings extensive experience across Dubai’s real estate and development sectors, Majid Developments operates with a principle of lean execution and a hands-on, boutique development approach. From site selection to delivery, each project is driven by design integrity, market awareness, and a long-term vision for value creation.

As Dubai continues its upward growth trajectory, Majid Developments is well positioned to play an influential role in shaping its next generation of neighbourhoods; delivering projects that stand the test of time while enriching the city’s evolving urban fabric.