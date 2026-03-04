Broad-based patient growth, stable Mature Business performance, and accelerating progress in Riyadh support the Group’s expansion strategy; DSFH Madinah reports strong early ramp-up and steep utilization gains since launch

Jeddah, KSA: Dr Soliman Abdel Kader Fakeeh Hospital Company and its Subsidiaries (“Fakeeh Care Group”, “FCG”, “Fakeeh Care”, the “Company” or the “Group”), a leading fully integrated academic healthcare provider listed on TASI (SYMBOL: 4017 and ISIN code SA562GSHUOH7), announces today its financial results[1] for the third quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Fakeeh Care Group recorded SAR 3.1 billion of revenue in FY 2025, up 11% year on year. Growth was driven by Group-wide expansion in patients served and continued case-mix progression toward higher-value, complex care. The Group served 1.9 million patients during the year, up 8% year on year, with outpatients up 8%, inpatients up 9%, and surgeries up 9%. The Group’s Mature Business, which includes its Jeddah-based facilities and Home Healthcare, continued to anchor performance, while the Group’s newer hospitals in Riyadh and Madinah, together comprising New Business, expanded their contribution as capacity scaled and service lines deepened. Operational beds reached 544 in 4Q25 versus 457 in 4Q24, driven by continued scaling in DSFH Riyadh and the phased opening of DSFH Madinah. Across the Group’s facilities, inpatient occupancy averaged 81% in FY25 despite the larger bed base. DSFH Jeddah maintained occupancy above 80% throughout the year, DSFH Riyadh recorded occupancy also above 80% in 4Q25 as it progressed in higher-acuity specialties, and DSFH Madinah reported a steep early ramp-up, converting strong demand for quality care in Madinah into patients served.

Commenting on the Group’s performance, FCG’s President Dr. Mazen Soliman Fakeeh said:

“2025 was a year of disciplined delivery for Fakeeh Care Group. We closed the year with SAR 3.1 billion of revenue, up 11% year on year, and served 1.89 million patients, up 8% year on year. The demand environment in Saudi healthcare remains supportive, but growth is only valuable when it is delivered with operational control. Throughout the year, we sustained broad-based throughput growth and continued to refine our clinical mix toward higher-value, complex care. We also expanded capacity across the network and progressed our geographic diversification, while maintaining high utilization and patient flow discipline across our ecosystem.

Our mature platform in Jeddah continues to anchor standards, clinical depth, and operating cadence. Our newer hospitals in Riyadh and Madinah are scaling access in catchment areas where demand is rising and complexity is underserved. We continue to treat expansion and growth as a capability build. That means embedding clinical governance, pathways, and service-line sequencing from day one, so that growth strengthens the Group’s platform. This is how we build a national network with consistent outcomes.”

Quality and external validation remained a major theme through the year. DSFH Jeddah continued to strengthen third-party recognition of its clinical governance and complex-care capability. The hospital was designated as a Pioneer Hospital under the Council of Health Insurance Daman Classification program after scoring 110% against mandatory and optional criteria, setting a new national benchmark and reinforcing alignment with value-based care. It also received the SRC Institutional Commitment to Excellence Award, becoming the first hospital globally to receive the recognition, while continuing its institutional reaccreditation track record with the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties. During the year, DSFH Jeddah also became the first private hospital in Saudi Arabia to receive CBAHI certification for Acute Coronary Syndrome services, and was recognized in regional and international rankings by Newsweek and Statista for ambulatory care and specialized hospital performance.

Dr. Mazen added:

“During the year, our platform continued receiving external validation of our clinical governance and operating standards. DSFH Jeddah was designated as a Pioneer Hospital under the Council of Health Insurance Daman Classification program after scoring 110% against mandatory and optional criteria. This designation strengthens payor confidence and sets a new national benchmark for value-based care. We also built on our system-level approach to quality and continued to progress recognitions that reinforce complex-care capability and patient safety standards. These milestones are not branding exercises. They are evidence that our operating model is measurable, repeatable, and resilient as we expand.”

Education continued to support the Group’s long-term capability base. Through Fakeeh College for Medical Sciences (FCMS), the Group expanded training capacity and strengthened clinical readiness, aligned with the Kingdom’s localization agenda and long-term sustainability objectives. The 6,500 sqm Simulation & Clinical Skills Centre is now complete and operational, with 15 classrooms, 12 labs, and 18 OSCE rooms capable of training up to 500 students per day. Average student numbers increased by 9% in FY25 versus FY24, reinforcing FCMS’s role in developing practice-ready Saudi clinicians across Fakeeh Care Group and the Kingdom.

Dr. Mazen added:

“Capability development in the Kingdom remains one of the defining priorities for the sector. Through Fakeeh College for Medical Sciences, we continued to expand training capacity and strengthen clinical readiness, aligned with the Kingdom’s localization agenda and long-term sustainability objectives. We view education and clinical development as core infrastructure. It protects standards as we scale, supports multidisciplinary delivery, and builds the pipeline required to meet rising demand without compromising quality.”

As part of the Group’s Riyadh expansion strategy, Fakeeh Care Group is progressing discussions to acquire a majority stake in Dr. Mohammad Al Fagih Hospital (Riyadh). The transaction is expected to add immediate capacity in a market with rising demand and strengthen the Group’s operational footprint. Discussions remain ongoing and are subject to completion of due diligence, execution of definitive documentation, and customary regulatory approvals. In parallel, the Group remains on track to introduce three new medical clinics to its network, progressing toward 100+ clinics by FY2026, beginning with the strategically positioned DSFMC Alawali in Makkah, followed by DSFMC North Obhur and DSFMC Al Zahraa in Jeddah, in response to growing demand for high-quality community care in these catchment areas.

Dr. Mazen concluded:

“Looking ahead, we will keep building capacity and utilization while protecting the stable performance of the Group’s Mature Business. We will continue to deepen tertiary capability where demand requires it. We will remain disciplined on operating cadence, governance, and capital allocation. Above all, we will keep scaling in a way that strengthens trust — trust from patients, payors, regulators, and shareholders who expect disciplined execution and clear accountability. With a resilient core, an expanding footprint, and a model increasingly validated across multiple geographies, Fakeeh Care Group is well positioned to create enduring value for patients, staff, students, shareholders, and the broader community.”

Fakeeh Care Group’s complete FY-2025 Earnings Release is available for download on en.fakeeh.care.

About Fakeeh Care Group

Established in 1978 by the late Dr. Soliman Fakeeh, the Fakeeh Care Group stands as a pioneer in integrated healthcare services in Saudi Arabia. Our comprehensive healthcare offering includes our core healthcare services ranging from ambulatory care to secondary and tertiary care, supported by Emergency Medical Services and Fakeeh Home Healthcare. Additionally, our offerings are enhanced by our industry-leading academic healthcare programs. Building on a strong track record of growth in our home city of Jeddah, the Group embarked on a Kingdom-wide expansion strategy to bring our well proven hub-and-spoke model and medical support services to major cities across Saudi Arabia.

In June 2024, Fakeeh Care Group successfully concluded its initial public offering (IPO) on the Tadawul. The IPO raised gross proceeds of SAR 2.9 billion (US$ 764 million) for the Company and the Selling Shareholders of which SAR 1.7 billion will be used to support and accelerate the Group’s growth strategy.

For further information, please contact:

Fakeeh Care Group e-mail: investors@fakeeh.care

5 In accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).