Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, has concluded its Annual General Assembly (AGM) today at ADIB HQ. Shareholders discussed and approved all agenda items, including the distribution of a cash dividend of 97.05 fils per share. This represents a total payout of AED 3,524,856,000, equivalent to 50% of 2025 net profit, marking an increase from 83 fils per share in 2024.

In addition to approving the dividend payout, the AGM highlighted ADIB’s strong business momentum, its outstanding performance in 2025, and its solid platform for future growth.

ADIB delivered a strong set of financial results in 2025, supported by improved operating performance, sustained customer engagement, and continued investment in service development and innovation. ADIB reported a net profit before tax of AED 8.1 billion, representing 18% year-on-year growth with return on equity reaching an exceptional 29%. The strong balance sheet growth, coupled with increased business momentum and diversified revenue growth, has fueled the bank's exceptional financial performance. Total assets grew by 24% to AED 281 billion with customer financing expanded, supported by strong growth in customer deposits. Asset quality improved further, with the non-performing financing ratio declining to its lowest level on record. During the year, ADIB successfully attracted approximately 283,000 new customers, reflecting growing trust in the Bank’s offerings and strengthening its presence across retail, corporate and institutional segments in the UAE.

These achievements coincided with the launch of the Bank’s new Vision 2035, which sets a clear strategic framework for sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

During the meeting, shareholders approved the board of directors’ report, the auditors' report and the financial statements for the year 2025.

Commenting on the bank's performance in the annual report, Jawaan Awaidha Suhail Al Khaili, ADIB's Chairman, said: “We thank our shareholders for their continued trust and confidence. In 2025, ADIB delivered a strong and resilient performance, with profit before tax reaching AED 8.1 billion, reflecting an 18% year‑on‑year increase. This performance, underpinned by our robust capital position and strong liquidity, has enabled the Board of Directors to propose an enhanced cash dividend of 97 fils per share, equivalent to 50% of net profit. The Bank also achieved an exceptional return on equity of 29%, reflecting the successful execution of our strategic and operational initiatives. During the year, we expanded our customer base by welcoming approximately 283,000 new customers, further strengthening our franchise across retail, corporate and institutional segments. We continued to advance our sustainability agenda, taking meaningful steps to support our ESG roadmap, including our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and expanding sustainable financing. With the launch of Vision 2035, we have set a clear and transformative roadmap that positions ADIB at the forefront of the industry, driven by innovation, digital and AI capabilities, a strong customer focus, and a deep commitment to long‑term sustainable growth.”

Mohamed Abdelbary, ADIB's Group Chief Executive Officer, added: “2025 was a landmark year for ADIB, marked by record profitability, strong balance sheet growth and industry‑leading returns. We delivered profit growth of 18%, with revenues reaching a record AED 12.3 billion, supported by diversified income streams and disciplined execution across the Group. Our return on equity of 29% reflects the strength of our franchise, prudent risk management and capital‑accretive growth. We continued to expand our customer base at record levels, strengthened asset quality to its best level in our history, and delivered further efficiency gains while investing in talent, technology and transformation. As we begin a new strategic chapter with the launch of ADIB Vision 2035, we are building on five years of consistent outperformance to position ADIB as a future‑ready, innovative Islamic bank focused on sustainable growth, customer value and long‑term shareholder returns.”

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank delivered record performance in 2025, achieving strong growth across its operations while further strengthening its market position in the UAE. The Bank continued to accelerate digital adoption, with a growing proportion of customers choosing to transact through its enhanced digital channels, reflecting sustained investment in technology, innovation and customer experience. Building on its solid foundations as one of the region’s leading Islamic financial institutions, now serving a significantly expanded customer base, ADIB has reinforced its platform for the next phase of growth, enabled by robust profitability, a resilient balance sheet, and a trusted brand. With the launch of Vision 2035, ADIB has set a clear long-term roadmap to become the most innovative Islamic bank globally, guided by strategic priorities that will drive sustainable growth, digital leadership and long-term value creation over the coming decade.

About Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”)

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”) is a leading Islamic bank in the UAE, with assets of AED 281 billion. ADIB combines the principles of Islamic finance with innovation and advanced digital capabilities to deliver a seamless, customer-centric banking experience.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking, and Wealth Management solutions, supported by world-class online, mobile, and phone banking platforms that provide clients with secure, intuitive, and 24/7 access to their financial services.

Established in 1997 and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), ADIB has built a strong regional and international presence across six strategic markets, including Egypt (where it operates 70 branches), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Recognised as the World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times – The Banker, ADIB has a proven track record of innovation. The bank has pioneered award-winning products such as the Ghina savings account, co-branded cards with Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways, MAF and Etisalat, and a broad range of Sharia-compliant financing solutions, continuously enhancing client experience through smart, digital-first innovation.

For media information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:

ADIB

Lamia Khaled Hariz

Weber Shandwick

adib@webershandwick.com