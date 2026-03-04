Directly supporting the UAE National Strategy 2024–2027 by the National Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing Committee (NAMLCFTPFC) and National Action Plan through strengthened compliance frameworks

Reinforcing the UAE’s global standing as a trusted, business-friendly jurisdiction

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: ADGM Academy (ADGMA) announced in collaboration with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council and the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF), the launch of the Financial Compliance Pathways programme, which aims to develop specialised national talents in the fields of financial compliance and provide direct employment pathways in the private sector across prioritised sectors.

The launch of the programme comes in line with the vision of “Nafis”, which aims to empower Emirati talent with quality and sustainable roles in the private sector by designing training pathways aligned with the actual needs of the labour market. In order to enhance the competitiveness of the national economy and contribute to the building of specialised national capabilities in Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Financing of Terrorism (CFT) capabilities across the UAE.

The programme is delivered in strategic collaboration with ADGM Academy (ADGMA) and the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF) and has been introduced with the support of the General Secretariat of the National Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organizations Committee (NAMLCFTC) and the UAE Public-Private Partnership Sub-Committee (PPP-SC). The program will comply with the UAE National Strategy 2024–2027 by the National Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing Committee (NAMLCFTPFC) and the National Action Plan.

The Financial Compliance Pathways programme will develop specialised national human capacity and skillsets that enhance the readiness of the private sector in the areas of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Financing of Terrorism (CFT) capabilities across the UAE. In order to maintain robust and sustainable compliance frameworks across Financial Institutions (FIs) and Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs), with the creation of sustainable, high-impact employment opportunities for Emiratis.

ADGM Academy is deeply committed to developing future-ready talent and to delivering world-class, industry-relevant education that responds directly to national priorities. This programme reflects our belief that capability building is most effective when education, policy, and market needs are aligned.

His Excellency Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said: "This program represents a qualitative shift from traditional training to sustainable career-building in sectors that are of strategic national importance. Through NAFIS, we are establishing clear pathways that link specialised expertise directly to verified market demand by ensuring Emiratis secure meaningful, long-term roles in AML compliance over the next two years. Anti-money laundering is no longer a technical function alone; it is a pillar of economic security and a key benchmark of our nation's standing as a responsible partner in the global financial system. By investing in Emirati talent as the first line of defence for financial integrity, we are reinforcing our national economy."

His Excellency Hamid Saif AlZaabi, Secretary General and Vice Chair of the NAMLCFTPFC, said, “The Financial Compliance Pathways programme is about building a strong national talent bench to lead the fight against financial crime in the private sector. Its design reflects genuine partnership, with the Public-Private Partnership Sub-Committee contributing through a survey that captured industry needs and priorities. Working with ADGM Academy and the Emirates Institute of Finance and reinforcing the General Secretariat’s wider research and training initiatives, we are turning national policy into skilled Emirati careers that strengthen the UAE’s economic security.”

His Excellency Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of ADGM Academy, said, “This programme reflects a shared national commitment to translating the UAE’s AML priorities into sustainable private-sector capability. Through close collaboration with EIF and Nafis, we are delivering a clear pathway for Emirati talent to assume critical, future-ready roles that strengthen the resilience and global standing of both financial and non-financial sectors.”

Highlighting the importance of national capability-building in financial compliance, Marwan AlMheiri, General Manager of the Emirates Institute of Finance, said, “The programme underscores EIF’s strategic role in developing Emirati expertise in critical AML/CFT functions that support the UAE’s economic resilience. Through close collaboration with ADGM Academy and with the support of Nafis, we are delivering specialised, internationally aligned training that responds directly to private-sector needs. This initiative represents a practical investment in national talent and contributes to strengthening the UAE’s position as a trusted, well-regulated financial centre.”

Delivered over eight weeks, the programme integrates technical AML/CFT expertise with workplace readiness. Participants will undertake foundational AML/CFT training, followed by behavioural and professional skills development. Participants will earn three internationally recognised credentials: AML Foundations certification, the globally recognised CAMS (Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist) certification, and ADGM Academy's Certificate of Completion, validated through an industry-reviewed capstone project.

Upon completion, participants will transition directly into roles across banking, insurance, exchange houses, e-payments and investments, brokerage and Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), microfinance, real estate, retail, and audit and consultancy sectors—positioning the programmes as a direct employment pathway rather than a purely academic qualification.

The initiative also supports the UAE National Strategy 2024–2027 and aligns with the National Action Plan’s 11 strategic objectives, including risk assessment, risk-based supervision, international cooperation, beneficial ownership, financial intelligence, asset recovery, targeted financial sanctions, regulatory frameworks, public-private coordination, data and statistics, and global reputation. Through this collaboration, ADGM Academy and EIF are contributing to a resilient, market-responsive compliance ecosystem aligned with international standards.

For ADGM Academy, this initiative illustrates our mandate to translate national strategy into practical capability and ambition into opportunity. It reflects our role as a bridge between policy, industry, and talent development.

Emirati nationals with Bachelor's degrees in Finance, Law, Accounting, or related fields are encouraged to apply for this program through the NAFIS Platform. Registration for the first cohort opens on 17th February 2026 and will remain open for two weeks. For more information and to register, visit the Nafis Talent program certificates.

About ADGM Academy

ADGM Academy (ADGMA) is the knowledge arm of the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi - ADGM.

ADGM was established in order to promote the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global financial centre, to develop the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and make it an attractive environment for financial investments and an effective contributor to the international financial services industry.

ADGMA was established with the vision of becoming one of the region’s top educational and Human Resources academies for banking, finance, and public services. In line with the UAE leadership’s vision to continue to build a strong and resilient economic sector, we aim to provide our constituents and the community at large with world-class educational and experiential programmes.

ADGMA has been at the forefront of financial and digital training programs, partnering with top industry experts, professional organisations and leading academic institutions to design and deliver programs and produce applied-based research relevant to the financial industry, focusing on future-driven trends.

About the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council:

The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) was established under the guidance of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, pursuant to Federal Law No. (27) of 2021. The council is responsible for implementing the government’s “Nafis” program, which supports the integration of Emiratis into the private sector. It focuses on developing and executing long-term strategies to train and develop national human capital, providing innovative training and guidance programs to enhance the competitiveness of Emiratis in the labour market.

The council’s vision is rooted in building a workforce capable of leading a prosperous Emirati economy. Its mission centres around empowering and equipping individuals through an integrated system based on partnerships, innovation, and integrity.

The council focuses on sustainable employment, increasing the attractiveness of the private sector, and fostering a flexible work environment that is future-oriented and aligns with global economic transformations. For more information, visit: etcc.gov.ae.

About Nafis:

The “Nafis” program is a federal government initiative launched in September 2021 as part of the “Projects of the 50,” serving as a national catalyst for human capital development in the UAE. The program aims to enhance the competitive efficiency of Emirati talents and enable their effective integration into the private sector.

“Nafis” focuses on building sustainable partnerships between the public and private sectors, enhancing the attractiveness of the private sector, and providing financial support, training, and career counselling programs to ensure the development of productive and sustainable Emirati human capital.

“Nafis” targets Emirati job seekers and employees in the private sector, free zones, and the financial and insurance industries. It offers a range of initiatives to support national talent, including salary support, a pension program, a child allowance scheme, apprenticeship support, talent development programs, a national healthcare program, career counselling, on-the-job training, and other empowerment and skills development initiatives. For more information, visit: nafis.gov.ae.