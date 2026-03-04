DUBAI, UAE — In a strategic move to fortify Emirati leadership within the nation’s most vital economic pillar, Al Arabi Trustees has announced a landmark initiative to decentralize and localize real estate governance. The launch of its new Dubai Land Department (DLD)-authorized Registration Trustee Office in Al Khawaneej represents a significant step forward in the UAE’s mission to empower national talent and enhance the ease of doing business for the Emirati community.

The center was inaugurated by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, whose presence underscores the initiative's alignment with the Dubai Government’s vision of a future-ready, inclusive, and transparent real estate ecosystem. By bringing specialized registration services into the heart of the community at Arabian Center, Al Arabi Trustees is directly addressing the need for accessible, high-governance hubs that support local investors and property owners.

A Catalyst for Emirati Talent

Beyond its operational capacity, the Al Khawaneej branch serves as a dedicated platform for Emirati Real Estate Brokers. Recognizing that local brokers are the backbone of a sustainable market, the office provides them with a streamlined, localized environment to conduct high-value transactions.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum commented on the broader national impact:

“Dubai continues to advance its leadership in developing an integrated and future-ready real estate ecosystem, built on accessibility, efficiency, and trust. Expanding services closer to the community reflects our commitment to enhancing quality of life and empowering the next generation to actively participate in the nation’s growth. We will continue to strengthen our position as a global model for sustainable urban development and innovation.”

Strategic Governance & Community Accessibility

The selection of Al Khawaneej as the site for this expansion is a calculated move to balance the geographical distribution of registration services in Dubai. As an institutional partner for Dubai Land Department, Al Arabi Trustees works to enhance integration between government standards and community needs, ensuring that the same level of legal precision and transparency found at DLD is available at the doorstep of the Al Khawaneej community.

Mr. Mohammed Omar Al Majid, Chairman of Al Arabi Trustees, noted:

“The establishment of Al Arabi Trustees comes in line with Dubai Land Department’s vision to enhance the integrated real estate services ecosystem and ensure balanced geographical distribution of accredited registration services across the Emirate. Al Khawaneej was selected as a strategic location due to the limited concentration of trustee centers in the area, which contributes to expanding service accessibility, improving customer experience, and supporting the sustainable growth of Dubai’s real estate sector.”

Strengthening Market Integrity

The new office is equipped to handle the full spectrum of DLD-authorized services, from property registration to administrative legalities, all processed under the highest regulatory oversight. By facilitating smoother communication channels and efficient transaction procedures, Al Arabi Trustees is reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a global gold standard for real estate transparency.

Mr. Mohammed Omar Al Majid added:

“The office facilitates smoother transaction procedures, enhances communication channels, and enables local brokers to conduct transactions with greater efficiency, reinforcing their participation in the market and contributing to the development of a more sustainable and inclusive real estate environment in Dubai.”

The Al Arabi Trustees Registration Office at Arabian Center is now operational, serving as a beacon of the UAE’s commitment to institutional excellence and the continued empowerment of its citizens within the global real estate landscape.

About Al Arabi Trustees

Al Arabi Trustees is a premier Dubai Land Department-authorized Registration Trustee Office. As a vital institutional partner of the Dubai Government, the firm is dedicated to providing regulated, efficient, and transparent real estate services. Al Arabi Trustees remains committed to fostering Emirati participation in the property sector and upholding the highest standards of governance to protect and grow Dubai’s real estate ecosystem.