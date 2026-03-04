Dubai, United Arab Emirates – At VAST Forward 2026, VAST Data, the AI Operating System company, announced a unified, global partner program within VAST’s Cosmos Community that brings together VAST’s partner ecosystem of resellers, service providers, systems integrators and advisory partners, technology alliance partners, distributors, cloud service providers and hyperscalers – all under one consistent framework.

VAST Cosmos is a global community of developers, builders and experts in innovative AI solutions. Within Cosmos, this program is designed to make it simple for partners to engage VAST in the way that best fits their business and their customers – while providing a clear, transparent path to grow with VAST.

As enterprises race to operationalize AI, partner ecosystems have become the fastest way to deliver validated architectures, production-ready integrations, and repeatable services. The VAST Cosmos Partner Program now formalizes how partners can participate in one or more routes to market while aligning around common training, enablement, governance, and go-to-market resources through a centralized partner portal.

“Cosmos was created to transform how organizations build and advance AI by bringing AI practitioners together in a comprehensive, supportive community that nurtures innovation, collaboration, and growth,” said John Mao, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances at VAST Data. “Now, with the addition of the Cosmos Partner Program, we’re expanding that mission by giving technology, cloud, and channel partners a unified framework to build and validate solutions, differentiate service offerings, and bring the VAST AI Operating System to customers – across the data center, cloud, and at the edge.”

“Partners want clarity and consistency in how they engage with VAST Data, from selling motions and technical validation, to enablement and delivery,” said John Cedillo, Vice President, Global Partner Organization, VAST Data. “Now Cosmos brings that to life with a single program that supports a clear set of pathways to take VAST to market, and the assets that drive execution – structured onboarding, tiered benefits, and a partner portal that connects training, deal registration, and joint go-to-market into one repeatable motion.”

Cosmos brings together disparate partner tracks under one cohesive ecosystem story and engagement model. Together, these tracks provide a single, unified way for partners to build, validate, deliver, and scale customer solutions on the VAST AI Operating System:

Technology Partners: The VAST Technology Partner ecosystem brings together leading software and infrastructure innovators to deliver validated integrations and high-performance architectures that enable customers to deploy AI and data workloads with confidence. Software Partners (ISVs): Build integrations and validated solutions on the VAST AI Operating System, collaborating with VAST on technical validation, integration guidance, joint solution assets, and (where appropriate) joint go-to-market, reducing integration risk for production AI pipelines. Hardware / Platform Partners (compute, GPU, networking, systems) : Deliver the infrastructure foundations for the VAST AI Operating System and collaborate on validated architectures, interoperability testing, and performance blueprints – supporting predictable outcomes for training, inference, analytics, and real-time pipelines.

The VAST Technology Partner ecosystem brings together leading software and infrastructure innovators to deliver validated integrations and high-performance architectures that enable customers to deploy AI and data workloads with confidence. Cloud Partners – Hyperscalers and Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) : Enable VAST-based solutions across cloud and hybrid environments, aligning on reference architectures and solution/marketplace motions while jointly supporting customers modernizing AI and data infrastructure across on-prem, cloud, and edge deployments.

Enable VAST-based solutions across cloud and hybrid environments, aligning on reference architectures and solution/marketplace motions while jointly supporting customers modernizing AI and data infrastructure across on-prem, cloud, and edge deployments. Value Added Resellers and Solution Integrator Partners : Deliver VAST solutions through customer-facing sales and services, combining VAST with validated architectures, platform configurations, and integrated offerings to move AI initiatives from pilot to production. Using the partner portal, Channel Partners access enablement, deal registration, sales plays, and joint GTM resources designed to accelerate pipeline creation and customer outcomes. Resellers & GSIs: Bring VAST Data to market through regional and global routes, aligned to repeatable use cases and solution motions. Consulting & services partners: Advise, implement, migrate, and optimize VAST Data deployments, including architecture, data modernization, and operational readiness assessments. Authorized Services Partners: Provide extensive portfolios of services centered on delivering customer success, with unmatched quality and consistency.

Deliver VAST solutions through customer-facing sales and services, combining VAST with validated architectures, platform configurations, and integrated offerings to move AI initiatives from pilot to production. Using the partner portal, Channel Partners access enablement, deal registration, sales plays, and joint GTM resources designed to accelerate pipeline creation and customer outcomes.

Developer Community: Builders, developers, architects, and technical communities gain a consistent on-ramp into the VAST ecosystem with access to technical resources, learning pathways, community programming, and opportunities to contribute integrations, blueprints, and best practices – shared via real-time discussions, hands-on labs, and a library of resources. Cosmos is designed to help drive success across AI projects, no matter how complex.

“Agency amplifies returns on intelligence and H2O.ai goes where the data is,” said Sri Ambati, Founder & CEO, H2O.ai. “By partnering with VAST Data through Cosmos, we’re embedding H2O AI Super Agent™ into modern AI infrastructure with the VAST AI Operating System to automate data prep, model surveillance, and continuous model building at scale. Enterprises are demanding intelligent workflows that operate natively within their data platforms – not bolted on top. We’re seeing strong pull for an AI user experience that transforms massive infrastructure into actionable intelligence.”

“As organizations scale AI, they’re looking for partners who can guide them from design, to deployment to ongoing optimization – and they require proven architectures that they can deploy quickly, without stitching together fragmented systems," said Mike Trojecki - AVP - AI Practice, Global Solutions & Architecture, WWT. "By joining VAST Constellation, we can deliver validated solutions on the VAST AI Operating System that shorten deployment timelines, simplify operations, and help customers move AI workloads into production faster.”

About VAST Data

VAST Data is the AI Operating System company – powering the next generation of intelligent systems with a unified software infrastructure stack that was purpose-built to unlock the full potential of AI. The VAST AI OS consolidates foundational data and compute services and agentic execution into one scalable platform, enabling organizations to deploy and facilitate communication between AI agents, reason over real-time data, and automate complex workflows at global scale. Built on VAST’s breakthrough DASE architecture – the world’s first true parallel distributed system architecture that eliminates tradeoffs between performance, scale, simplicity, and resilience – VAST has transformed its modern infrastructure into a global fabric for reasoning AI. Learn more at vastdata.com and follow VAST Data on LinkedIn, YouTube and X.

