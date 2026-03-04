ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates -- (BUSINESS WIRE)-- Haier announced multi-year global partnerships with Liverpool Football Club and Paris Saint-Germain in the fall of 2025. By partnering also with LALIGA, La Liga Portugal, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation and with the renewal of the agreement with the ATP Tour, Haier reinforces its global sports partnership strategy.

As the number one brand globally in major appliances for 17 consecutive years, Haier collaborates with top clubs and events to deeply integrate the spirit of sports excellence with smart innovation, aiming to inspire, connect, and create richer, smarter experiences for fans and consumers worldwide.

A sporting gala for everyday people had kicked off in Abu Dhabi in February 2026, the tournament's proposition that "Sports for All" coincides with Haier's sports philosophy. Haier remains committed to empowering daily life with technology, providing effortless and convenient support for every sports enthusiast, helping them engage in sports and enjoy life in peak condition, and becoming "masters" of their own lives.

From matchday to everyday, Haier has always believed in sport not only as a competition but also a bridge connecting people with technology, emotions, and life.

By partnering with top global sporting forces, Haier continues to convey its brand proposition of " Play with the Number Ones" enabling mart innovation to truly serve the daily lives of every family and writing a sporting narrative of " smart manufacturing in China" on the global stage.

For more exciting content about Haier in Abu Dhabi, please click here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uXYWcbrNqOA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260303407190/en/

Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Company: Haier Gulf Electronics L.L.C

Contact Person: Zaid Ahmed Mohammed

Email: info.gulf@haier.com

Website: https://www.haier.com/ae/

City: Dubai