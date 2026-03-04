United Arab Emirates: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of United Arab Bank P.J.S.C. (UAB), inaugurated the Bank’s new branch at Dubai Festival City Mall.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by members of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer Shirish Bhide, and members of UAB’s senior management team.

During the visit, His Highness toured the branch and its departments, where he was briefed on the range of banking services offered at the new location. His Highness also took commemorative photographs with the Bank’s Board and executive management.

The opening of the Dubai Festival City branch marks another milestone in United Arab Bank’s strategic expansion across key commercial and lifestyle destinations in the UAE, supporting its ambition to further strengthen its position as a leading relationship-driven bank.

Designed with customer convenience at its core, the branch operates with extended banking hours, enabling customers to access services at times that best suit their personal and business needs. The expansion reflects UAB’s continued focus on bringing human-centred banking closer to its customers, while complementing its growing suite of digital and electronic channels.

Commenting on the opening, Shirish Bhide, Chief Executive Officer of United Arab Bank, said: “The inauguration of our Dubai Festival City branch underscores United Arab Bank’s commitment to human-centred banking. By expanding our presence in high-engagement locations and extending service hours, we continue to humanise banking by prioritising customer satisfaction, building long-term relationships, and delivering meaningful value beyond automation.”

Sara Kazem, Head of Branch Banking, added: “Strategically located within a key commercial and lifestyle destination, the new branch has been designed around customer convenience. By combining personalised, relationship-based service with our expanding digital capabilities, we are ensuring that customers can engage with UAB in the way that best suits their financial needs—today and in the future.”

The Dubai Festival City branch offers full cash services and operates under a relationship-based service model. Through this approach, UAB delivers tailored financial solutions supported by dedicated relationship managers, ensuring that individual, business, and enterprise customers receive personalised support aligned with their specific financial objectives.

